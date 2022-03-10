New BMW X4 launched in India priced at Rs 70.50 lakh; available in Black Shadow edition

The new BMW X4 has been launched in India with refreshed design elements, added equipment and features. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW X4 will be available in diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India at following ex-showroom prices:

BMW X4 xDrive30i - Rs 70,50,000

BMW X4 xDrive30d - Rs 72,50,000

The new BMW X4 is available in an exclusive ‘Black Shadow’ edition in limited numbers and is available in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicledark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.

Design wise, the BMW X4 gets a mesh kidney grille with all-black mesh-inserts and frame finished in ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now 10mm slimmer and flatter, and have Matrix function as standard. The rear gets reworked bumper in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors.

The interior gets an electrically operated Panorama sunroof, Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs, Welcome Light Carpet among others. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.6 seconds.

The new BMW X4 features safety technologies like six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4! The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget.”

