New Convertible Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled: Check Design, Specifications, And Other Details

Maserati has unveiled the GranCabrio, its latest creation dedicated to driving enthusiasts who demand the greatest levels of comfort and style. It is said to be designed for driving enthusiasts seeking unparalleled comfort and style, this convertible version of the award-winning GranTurismo promises an exhilarating open-air driving experience. Read here to know more about this luxury vehicle.

New Maserati GranCabrio Design

Inheriting the sleek aesthetics of its coupe counterpart, the GranCabrio distinguishes itself with a fabric soft-top, available in five distinct colors, seamlessly controlled via a central display touch button. Its design echoes quintessential sportscar proportions, highlighted by Maserati's iconic elements like the oval grille bearing the Trident logo, three air vents adorning the front fenders, and slender, vertical headlamps featuring thin, L-shaped LED daytime running lamps.

The Interior of the Maserati GranCabrio features dual screens that govern the infotainment and HVAC functions, complemented by a classic analog clock gracing the dashboard. Steering wheel and digital dials maintain continuity with the coupe's design language. Notably, a standard inclusion is the innovative neck-warmer system, offering three levels of heat output for enhanced comfort during open-air drives. Additionally, an optional manually operated wind deflector is available, designed to minimize turbulence for passengers seeking an even smoother ride.

Specifications

The GranCabrio shares its robust Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with its GranTurismo and MC20 counterparts. Currently, it debuts exclusively in the top-tier Trofeo variant, boasting a V6 powerplant churning out an impressive 550 horsepower and featuring all-wheel drive as standard.

While precise acceleration metrics and top-speed details for the GranCabrio remain undisclosed by Maserati, the GranTurismo's ability to dash from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 320kph offers a benchmark, albeit likely moderated slightly due to the convertible configuration.

Maserati has not yet confirmed if the GranCabrio will offer alternative powertrain options, such as the coupe's 490hp V6 or the 760hp electric powertrains. However, sightings of the Folgore EV undergoing testing overseas hint at its imminent arrival, suggesting a diverse lineup may be on the horizon.





Maserati's Presence in India

Maserati last made waves in India with the launch of the MC20 in March 2023. With the company's confirmed plans, enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of the GranTurismo coupe in the April-June 2024 window, followed by the GranTurismo Folgore EV slated for release between October and December. Considering Maserati's history of introducing previous GranCabrio models in the Indian market, it's reasonable to anticipate the arrival of this latest iteration around 2025.