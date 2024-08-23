Hero Launches New Bike At Just Rs 83,598: All You Need To Know

2024 Hero Glamour Details: Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturing company, launched the updated Glamour at a starting price of Rs 83,598, ex-showroom, Delhi. This was the pricing of the base drum variant, while the disc variant costs Rs 87,598, ex-showroom, Delhi.

2024 Hero Glamour: Color Scheme

The 2024 Hero Glamour introduces a new Black Metallic Silver color option, adding to the existing Black Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red shades, and Black Techno Blue, all available in both variants.

The new color scheme (Black Metallic Silver) features a triple-tone finish with sporty red highlights on the fuel tank, side panels, and suspension, black on the headlight, fuel tank, and fender, and silver on the side panels and tail section. Additionally, the updated model includes new hazard lights.

2024 Hero Glamour: Features

However, the design remains unchanged, retaining elements like the bikini fairing, large fuel tank, black 5-spoke alloy wheels, and single-piece seat. It offers a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, and idle start-stop system, with the console displaying real-time mileage, fuel level, speed, trip meter, and more.

It gets a 240mm disc/130mm drum brake at the front and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

2024 Hero Glamour: Engine

No changes have been made to the engine. The 2024 Glamour continues with its 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 10.87PS and 10.6Nm of torque. With a conventional telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear, the suspension setup remains the same.