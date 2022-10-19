'New highways should have helipads...' Government mulls new project for infra development

The government is considering building helipads along new roadways to aid with emergency evacuations. According to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the suggestion has been examined by the ministries of civil aviation and road transport. The civil aviation ministry has advocated for increased use of helicopters to improve connectivity, particularly in rural and mountainous locations. He emphasised that helipads on major roads will aid in quick evacuations during emergencies.

"All the new highways should have helipads... Along them so that infrastructure is in place," Scindia said. Both Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V K Singh pitched for having helipads in every district.

They were speaking at the Civil Aviation Ministers' Conference in the national capital. The government has also decided to incubate a Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) pilot called 'Project Sanjeevani' by deploying a helicopter in the next few weeks to provide emergency medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh. The helicopter will be based at the hospital at 20 minute notice and will have a service cover to an area of 150 km radius. Currently, there are around 80 dedicated helicopter corridors.

At the time of the announcement of medical helicopter service Scindia in a statement, said, "Air ambulances are soon going to be operational. A Request for Proposal will be invited in the next couple of weeks for AIIMS Rishikesh so that helicopters are pushed into service to save precious time and lives."

Only 49 air ambulances are now being operated in India by 19 providers, and around 4,100 patients have used air ambulances in the last three years, according to the information given by the ministry before the Parliament in March.

The ministry sought Expressions of Interest (EoI) from air operators who could provide one single-engine or twin-engine helicopter in the capacity of an air ambulance with EMS capability for a period of six months, based on a helipad at AIIMS Rishikesh, for its trial project.

With inputs from PTI