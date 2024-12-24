New Honda SP125 Launched At Rs 91,771 - Check Features & Specs

Updated Honda SP125: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the updated SP125 in two variants- Drum and Disc, priced at Rs 91,771 and Rs 1,00,284, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The prices have gone up by Rs 4,300-Rs 8,800, compared to the previous model. It gets some new features and OBD2B compliance for the engine.

Aside from OBD2B compliance, no other mechanical changes have been made to the motorcycle. Powering the SP125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8kW of power and 10.9Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is also equipped with an idling stop system for better fuel efficiency.

It is visually almost identical to the previous bike, save for a few things, such as new color options and a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with five color options – Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.

The new SP125 now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, enabling navigation and voice assist features. Moreover, a USB Type-C charging port is also added to cater to the needs of modern-day riders. It sports a new all-LED headlamp and taillamp along with aggressive tank shrouds, chrome muffler cover and enhanced graphics.

Introducing the updated SP125, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With its upgraded features and enhanced design, the SP125 redefines the benchmark in the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Packed with advanced features like Bluetooth navigation, voice assist, and USB Type-C charging port, it will cater to the demands of today’s tech-savvy riders.”