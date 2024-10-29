New Maruti Dzire Launch Date Revealed: Here’s All We Know So Far

2024 Maruti Dzire Launch Details: Finally, the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire is all set to launch next month. The official price announcement will take place on 11th November 2024, followed by the deliveries. The new model is expected to receive comprehensive cosmetic changes, feature upgrades and a new 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Z series petrol engine borrowed from the Swift hatchback, which is lighter and more fuel-efficient than the 1.2L, 4-cylinder K-Series unit available on the outgoing Dzire.

The new Z12 engine produces 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. With this output, the new unit is 8bhp less powerful than the outgoing 1.2L K-Series. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Z-series engine produces up to 12% less CO2 emissions. This is nearly 3kmpl more fuel-efficient, promising a mileage of 24.8kmpl – 25.75kmpl on the Swift. The same figures are expected for the new Maruti Dzire.

While getting a new engine, the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire will continue to offer both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. Additionally, it will carry a completely different design featuring a new blacked-out, horizontally placed grille with chrome elements, new headlamps with black bezels, and a revised front bumper.

The new diamond-cut alloy wheels will help to offer freshness to the side profile of the vehicle. It is likely to get wraparound LED taillamps. Coming to the features, the new Dzire will be the first car in the segment to offer a sunroof.

Inside, the new Maruti Dzire will have a dashboard and upholstery in lighter shades. It will come with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital display, automatic climate control, and more.

In the compact sedan segment, it will compete with models like the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze. The Honda Amaze is also due for a generation change early next year. The new Dzire is expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing model.