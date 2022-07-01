New Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 receives 45,000 bookings in 8 days

Maruti Suzuki India has recently launched the 2022 Brezza for the Indian and as many might have expected the new compact SUV has already started adding numbers to its name and hence for the company as well. Right after the launch, the SUV has already received 45,000 bookings in just 8 days. After a bit of maths, you will realize it is 7,500 units every day. The new model has carried forward the legacy of the Vitara Brezza which gave pretty good numbers to Maruti Suzuki India as well. Moreover, this is one of the many more launches from the Indian automaker to be made in the recent future.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has got loads of segment-first features like a Heads up display (HUD), and an electric sunroof among others, and hence has got a fair advantage over its rivals. The new compact SUV will be competing against others like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and others in the Indian market.

Moreover, the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza get its biggest ever 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also display the view from the 360-degree parking camera. Along with enhanced safety features like 6 airbags, ESP, and Hill Hold control along with 19 other safety features.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, Image gallery - Exterior, cabin, features: IN PICS

In addition, the exterior design of the new SUV gives it a more modern look with its updated front fascia and sleek-looking tail lamps with black highlights. Taking a closer look the SUV gets dual-tone alloy wheels with a new design with a large DLO that adds to the presence of the SUV.

The powertrain of the SUV makes it what it is, to add to the details the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 103 bhp and 136 Nm of rated output and is mated with a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 5-speed MT. All of this comes with an attractive price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.