New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara base variant gets THESE features as standard: Watch video

The Indian automotive market is all about SUVs now and carmakers are giving their best shot to enjoy the high affinity of Indian buyers towards SUVs. The newest in the business is from the country's largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki, in the form of the new Grand Vitara. The mid-size SUV is launched to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and more. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is welcomed by a warm response by the audience, and it now boasts a waiting period of around 6 months. New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices start from Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma base model, which itself comes loaded with a host of features.

Talking mechanicals first, the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes fitted with a 1.5L NA petrol motor with the mild-hybrid tech, which comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The engine develops a peak power output of 103 PS and 137 Nm of max torque.

On the outside, it comes fitted with full-LED taillamps, like the top-spec trim. Also, it rides on 17-inch steel rims, and the tyre size remains the same throughout the variant line-up at 215/60 R17. Also, the SUV gets LED DRLs on the front with halogen bulbs for the projector headlamps. Furthermore, the Sigma variant of the Grand Vitara comes with a shark fin antenna, roof spoiler, and power-operated turn indicators with ORVMs.

On the inside, the feature list is long too. It includes tilt and telescopic adjustability for the steering wheel, seat height adjustment, push-button start-stop system, keyless entry, multi-colour MID, all-4 power windows, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear phone USB ports, front centre armrest, steering-mounted audio controls, reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, power-foldable ORVMs and more. Sadly, it misses out on an infotainment unit.

For the safety of the occupants, the base-spec Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma trim gets dual-front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold assist, ESP, rear parking sensors, day-night IRVM, 3-point seat belts for all occupants, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter, high-speed alerts and more.