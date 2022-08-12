New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the company’s first mid-size SUV and also the first strong hybrid from the India's largest carmaker. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was recently unveiled in India and is expected to be launched around the festive season. The SUV is developed in collaboration with Toyota under the global partnership between the two Japanese brands and will be built by the carmaker in Toyota's facility in Karnataka. On the other hand, Toyota's iteration of the Grand Vitara will be called 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will share everything same as the Vitara. The biggest highlight of the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the Strong Hybrid variants with the highest mileage in the country. Here's a look at top 5 things to know about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two trims — Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus and is expected to be priced at Rs 17 lakh - Rs 18 lakh ex-showroom. The strong hybrid variants will be the range topping versions and the mild hybrid is expected to start at Rs 9.50 lakh only.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta Plus - Rs 17.00 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha Plus - Rs 18.00 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Dimensions

The New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest SUV from the brand till now and the Strong Hybrid dimensions are identical to the Mild Hybrid variants. The SUV measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, 1,645 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid



Length 4,345 mm

Width 1,795 mm

Height 1,645 mm

Wheelbase 2,600 mm

Fuel capacity 45-litres

Ground Clearance 210 mm

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Specifications

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Toyota-sourced engine on the Atkinson Cycle. While the mild hybrid will get only the petrol engine, the strong hybrid will be paired to a 177.6V lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a combined power of 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque with the help of an eCVT. The battery system is a self-charging unit and does not need to be plugged in.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara engine

Displacement: 1.5-litre

Power: 114 bhp

Torque: 122 Nm

Gearbox: e-CVT

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Competition

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the flagship vehicle from the brand and will compete against the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder directly and also Honda City Hybrid, if only hybrids are to be considered. However, it's a mid-SUV at the end of the day and will face a stiff challenge from the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among other vehicles.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Mileage

The 2022 Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid returns a mileage of 27.9 kmpl, which is highest in India for any vehicle. With the help of 45 litres tank, it translates to a range of 1200 km, making it the most fuel-efficient SUV on sale in India today.