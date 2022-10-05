New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara posts strong sales, THESE many units sold in first month

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received hefty bookings within few months of the Indian automaker opening the bookings in India. As per the brand, the company has received more than 55,000 bookings for its first-ever mid-size SUV in India. Out of these, the company has delivered 4,770 units in its first month of sales. The data from the September 2022 figures makes the hybrid SUV a hit in the Indian market, trumping many other mid-SUVs. However, the real numbers for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will only be realized in October 2022, revealing how good the car is performing.

Maruti Suzuki, as a brand, registered a wholesale of 3,55,946 units, which is the highest ever so far in history, with a massive sales growth of 7.8 percent over the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki's share market touched 42 percent last month, a big jump against previous months. The success is credited to multiple new launches including 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is the best selling SUV in India, and other vehicles like 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga and XL6.

In fact, cars like Maruti Suzuki Celerio have picked up sales after the new model was launched late last year. Also, with the semiconductor issue being solved more or less, auto companies have registered their peak during the corresponding month last year.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched on September 26, 2022 in India priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq. The midsize SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The SUV gets a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, the latter with dedicated EV mode and India's best claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.