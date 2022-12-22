New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV OUTSELLS 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Here's WHY?

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been in the news for some time now. One of the biggest reasons for the new Grand Vitara's popularity is the fact that the SUV offers an industry best mileage of 28 kmpl. Also, it's the most expensive car from the India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki and gets strong hybrid technology, along with multiple industry best features. There is another such SUV, with strong hybrid technology that offers a mileage of up to 28 kmpl - the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Highrider. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and shares almost the same mechanicals, platform and features.

Despite this, the Maruti Suzuki has sold 4,433 units of the Grand Vitara SUV in the month of November 2022 while Toyota has been able to sell only 3,116 units of its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This is one of the few incidents, where the original vehicle is selling less, while the car which is based on this SUV is selling more and there are multiple factors that contribute to this high sales.

Engine

Both the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with two powertrain options each. Both of them get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is also mated to Strong Hybrid technology. E-CVT is available in Strong Hybrid variants. At the same time, a 1.5-liter petrol engine is available in the mild hybrid setup, it is offered with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT. AWD (optional) is also offered in the manual variants of the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder.

Price

The price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from Rs 10.45 Lakh to Rs 19.49 Lakh. Whereas, the price of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ranges from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. It competes with cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier in the market.

Dealership network

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a much dense and well established dealership and service centre network, that ranges from mutiple dealerships in one city to even Tier 3 and remote areas of India. Toyota, on the other hand, mostly caters metro, tier 1 and tier 2 cities.