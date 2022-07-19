Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is all set to enter the Indian car market with guns blazing hot; the unveiling of the SUV for the Indian car market is scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, the company has opened the bookings for the new SUV for Rs 11,000 while simultaneously revealing slight details in small teasers. Until now, the Indian automaker has managed to maintain the suspense for the upcoming model while gaining the attention of SUV enthusiasts. But what is the new SUV all about? Here we have everything we know about the upcoming SUV to help you quench your curiosity.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Design

Although the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara draws a lot from the most recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser hybrid SUV, but it also maintains its unique identity with a few features. The new SUV will have a newly designed front end with a vertically-split headlamp which continues to the rear end having a similar difference. Moreover, the midsize SUV leads Maruti Suzuki's exploration of a new customer base.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Interiors and Features

Like all the recently launched Maruti Suzuki cars, the Grand Vitara will be loaded with features complemented by plush interiors. The statement is best justified with features like a heads-up display, a big panoramic sunroof which is a first in the segment, a 360-degree parking camera, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and six airbags with multiple other features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Powertrain

Among the many firsts, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also the first SUV from the Indian automaker to be blessed with a hybrid powertrain. The car is expected to get an Atkinson cycle motor having a 1.5-liter displacement capacity. It is expected to be tuned to produce 115 PS of power combined with an electric motor. In addition, the lower trims are expected to have a 1.5-liter NA engine with different tuning. Furthermore, the SUV will get an all-wheel-drive system making it better than a few of its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price

Based on the rumours and information leaked earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh, and the top variant, the SUV, will be priced around Rs 16 lakh, undercutting the competition by a good margin.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely compete in the Indian market against vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass, and others.