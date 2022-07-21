With the unveiling of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, we now know that it shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the recently showcased Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Both of these SUVs are jointly developed by these OEMs, and they will be manufactured at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ Bengaluru-based facility. Also, the silhouette of the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder is identical, and such is the case with their DLO as well. The power train options and feature list offered on these models are similar too, and this brings us to find out what exactly is different between these SUVs. Well, read on to know 5 big differences between these SUVs.

Styling: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The nose on the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara uses an upright stance with a bolder set of LED DRLs and front radiator grille, unlike the rounded nose of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Similarly, the rear end of the Grand Vitara gets a tri-LED layout for the tail lamps, whereas the Hyryder’s tail lamps feature a c-shaped glow pattern. Another noticeable change here is the alloy wheel design, which is different on both of these SUVs. However, the size remains the same at 17 inches.

Variant line-up: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in mild-hybrid avatar will be sold in E, S, G, and V trims. On the other hand, S, G, and V trims will be available with the strong-hybrid power plant. Talking of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it will be available in four mild-hybrid variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, along with two strong-hybrid trims - Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus.

Colour options: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The colour palette on these badge-engineered cars will be different as well. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in a total of 9 colour options, 6 monotone and 3 dual-tone. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, on the other hand, will be available in 11 colour schemes. Out of these, there will be 7 monotone colour options, along with 4 dual-tone paint schemes.

Warranty: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Going by the pattern, Toyota-badged versions of cars that are sold by both the OEMs have higher and better warranty packages. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also be offered with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty for the mild-hybrid avatar and 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty for the strong-hybrid versions. Sadly, Maruti Suzuki hasn’t announced the warranty packs for the Grand Vitara yet.

Interior theme: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Another difference between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remain the interior themes. On the mild-hybrid trims, the Grand Vitara’s cabin gets a dual-tone black and maroon scheme, whereas the Hyryder features an all-black cabin theme. In the strong-hybrid avatar, the Hyryder gets a black-brown theme, while the Grand Vitara gets an all-black theme with champagne gold accents.