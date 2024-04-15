Advertisement
New Maruti Swift Set To Launch In India In May 2024? Check What Is Expected

The reports suggest that the upcoming Maruti Swift will retain its predecessor's platform, ensuring a familiar yet revamped driving experience

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the India launch of its all-new Maruti Swift. Reports suggest that this vehicle will go on sale in May 2024 in India. Notably, the facelifted version of this model has already been launched overseas last year. Read here to know what this upcoming Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer.

Platform and Design

The reports suggest that the upcoming Maruti Swift will retain its predecessor's platform, ensuring a familiar yet revamped driving experience. Notable changes in the new Swift is expected including updated front and rear bumpers, a larger number plate housing, and a unique alloy wheel design for mid-spec variants.

 Interior and Features

Inside, the India-bound Swift is expected to feature an upgraded cabin with more features and advanced safety technologies. Expectations include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and three-point seatbelts for rear passengers as standard across variants. While the top-spec model will feature full-LED lights, certain overseas features like a 360-degree camera and ADAS may not be included in the Indian variant.

 Powertrain  

The outgoing K Series 1.2-litre engine is expected to make way for the new Z Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, introduced in Japan last year. This engine, customized for Indian conditions, focuses on emissions control, fuel efficiency, and performance. With expected outputs similar to the previous model (90hp and 113Nm) and potential mild-hybrid technology, the new Swift aims to deliver an efficient and dynamic driving experience.

Transmission Options

While specific transmission details are yet to be confirmed, Maruti is likely to continue offering the 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, ensuring versatility and adaptability for diverse driving needs in India.

 

