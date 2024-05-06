New Porsche Panamera Launched in India at Rs 1.78 Crore: Details

Porsche has recently unveiled the latest iteration of its iconic Panamera in India. This luxury vehicle is priced at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom) and the deliveries will commence today. Let's delve into the key highlights of this premium offering.

Design and Features

The new Porsche Panamera retains its distinctive design language. The exterior of the vehicle remains largely unchanged. It features a 10.9-inch front passenger display. On the inside, the Panamera boasts a 12.3-inch infotainment system, wireless charging for smartphones, eight-way adjustable seats for enhanced comfort, parking assistance for convenience, and more.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Panamera is powered by a potent 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine, delivering an impressive 353bhp and 500Nm of peak torque. This power is efficiently managed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox, enabling the Panamera to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds. This vehicle comes with a top speed of 272 kmph.

Availability and Variants

In the Indian market, the new Porsche Panamera will be available exclusively with the V6 engine variant. While Porsche offers hybrid and V8 versions of the Panamera in global markets, these variants will not be sold directly in India. However, interested customers have the option to import these models.