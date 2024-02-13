New Renault Duster Revealed: With New Updated Platform, Interiors And Off-road gear

Renault has revealed the brand-new Duster SUV. It was previously shown as a Dacia last year. Now the Renault version has made some small changes in how it looks, as you can see in these pictures released by Renault.

New Renault Duster has made some changes you might notice in this new Renault Duster. The front part has the word “Renault” written on it instead of the usual logo. This is like how the Dacia version looks. The company also changed all the Dacia logos on the SUV to say “Renault” instead. Inside the car, the seat and other parts have small differences in how they look.

Renault Duster: platform, dimensions, design

The new Duster is built on a sturdy platform and still looks tough. It's a bit longer than the old model, measuring 4.34 meters, and has a fiercer appearance. They will also make a version with seven seats, like the Dacia Bigster concept, but it will come out later. The Renault Dusters Wheelbase is a little bit shorter than before, at 2,657mm.

Similar to the Dacia, the Duster features a slender Y- shape LED daytime light, vertical bumper air vents with round fog lights, and a lower grille resembling a flattened bull bar. The Vehicle is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels sporting a straightforward design, and the rear is adorned with a Y-shaped tail-light and bumper design reminiscent of the Dacia Duster.

Renault Duster: Interior highlights

The dashboard has two layers and looks similar but the Renault version has its own style of finishing and seat covers. The middle section is titled towards the driver, and the top model comes with Two digital Displays- one is 7.0 Inch for showing the driver’s information and the other is a 10.1-inch touchscreen for entertainment. Although the Dacia and Renault Duster have screens of the same size, they use different styles and colors for their display menus.

Both Duster SUVs share features like wireless charging, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple car play, automated air conditioning, and six-speaker Arkamys with a 3d sound system.

They also have advanced safety features like automatic braking in emergencies; detection for vehicles, people on foot, cycle, and motorbikes; alerts for traffic signs and speeding; help with parking at the back; warnings and assistance for changing lanes, and more.

Renault Duster: Powertrain

There's no update yet on the engine types for the Duster, but it's likely to have the same three engine choices as its Dacia counterpart, with two being hybrid options. The first is a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine with two electric motors and an automatic transmission. It includes a 1.2kWh battery that can power the car using only electricity for most city driving. The second engine is a 130hp, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V starter motor. Additionally, there will be a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine available in some places, but there won't be a diesel version available.

Renault Duster: off-road gear

The Duster has different driving modes like Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road, and Eco. This SUV sits 217 mm above the ground and can tilt forward at 31 degrees and backward at 36 degrees without hitting the ground.