Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768976
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

New Rule: Fines For Visiting This Indian State Without Garbage Bags

Sikkim Tourism: Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said.

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 02:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Rule: Fines For Visiting This Indian State Without Garbage Bags

Sikkim Tourism - New Rule: Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said. This decision has been made to promote environmental sustainability in all the tourist destinations and to ensure community participation towards achieving this goal, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said. Tour operators, travel agencies, and drivers must inform tourists to use these bags for collecting and disposing of waste, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department added. 

"In order to promote environmental sustainability in all the tourist destinations and to ensure community participation towards achieving this goal, Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation hereby makes it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the State to carry large garbage bags in their respective vehicles. Further, it shall be the responsibility of concerned tour operators, travel agencies and vehicle drivers to disseminate the information about use of garbage bags for waste collection and disposal," as per a notification from the Sikkim tourism & civil aviation department.


Officials will randomly check tourist vehicles to make sure they follow this rule. Vehicles that don't comply will be fined according to government rules, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said. Under this, the government will also run campaigns and clean-up events to teach tourists about managing garbage properly and why it's important for the environment.

"Department shall conduct random checks of tourist vehicles to ensure compliance with the order and any vehicle found violating the order shall be subject to penalties in terms of prescribed rule of the Department. Department shall also conduct awareness campaign and cleanliness drive to educate the tourist about garbage management and environmental sustainability," the notification said.

Sikkim is a state in northeastern India. It borders Tibet in the north and northeast, Bhutan in the east, Nepal in the west, and West Bengal in the south. Sikkim is also located close to India's Siliguri Corridor near Bangladesh. Sikkim is the least populous and second smallest among the Indian states, as per Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim.

A part of the Eastern Himalaya, Sikkim is notable for its biodiversity, including alpine and subtropical climates, as well as being a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India and third highest on Earth. Sikkim's capital and largest city is Gangtok, as per Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the Goverment of Sikkim.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population