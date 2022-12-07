New Suzuki Burgman Street EX motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 1.12 lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the new Suzuki Burgman Street EX in India at Rs 1,12,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi Price). The Suzuki Burgman Street EX is available in three colour options, namely Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No. 2. The new 125cc premium scooter is powered by brand new Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine with Engine Auto Stop- Start (EASS) system and Silent Starter System.

The new Burgman Street EX is powered by 125cc Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-α) engine, which is the further advanced version of Suzuki Eco Performance Technology with FI technology. It promises to provide high fuel efficiency and the technology is coupled with EASS, whose function is to automatically shut down the engine to reduce idling of engine and restart it as soon as the rider throttles, thus, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The new Suzuki Burgman Street EX comes with a 12 inch rear tyre wheel (30.48 cm with 100/80-12 tyre profile), which is wider, bigger and helps in improved city riding efficiency.

Apart from the new engine, the Burgman Street EX gets the Suzuki Ride Connect which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that syncs mobile phone with your vehicle to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival. The console can be paired with both AndroidTM and iOS phones.

Commenting on the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience.”