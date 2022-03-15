New Toyota Glanza launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.39 lakh

Toyota India has launched the Maruti Suzuki Baleno based new Glanza in the Indian market. The car is priced between Rs 6.39 (ex-showroom) and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The new facelift version gets multiple new updates and safety features like the new Baleno.

The hatchback comes in fours variants namely 'E', 'S', 'V' and 'G'. The new car will have the option of a manual and automatic transmission depending on the variant you choose. The bookings for the new Glanza have already started earlier.

The new Glanza gets a new dashboard. By the looks of it, the new dashboard is strikingly similar to the dashboard on the new Baleno. It also gets a dual-tone dashboard combined with a 9-inch touch screen infotainment system.

The new design continues to the steering wheel as well. The steering wheel gets the flat bottom, with enough space on the upper side to have a clear view of the twin-dial instrument cluster. It is to be noted that it also gets steering mounted controls.

The new car gets a completely revamped design with new design details. For instance, it now gets a new grille and new headlight. The taillight has also been redesigned to get a more modern look with LED panels.

The feature list of the new Toyota Glanza is also similar to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It gets multiple features like a head-up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control and ESP, automatic climate control and 6-airbags for protection.

The powertrain of the Glanza consists of a 1.2-litre dual-VVT four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine giving out 90PS and 113Nm of max torque. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of a 5-Speed AMT.

The new Toyota Glanza will be competing in the hatchback segment against others like Hyundai i20, Altroz and other models.

