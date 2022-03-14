2022 Renault Kwid hatchback launched in India, prices start at Rs 4.49 lakh

Renault India has launched the 2022 Kwid in the country at a starting price of Rs 4.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Available in both 800 cc and 1.0-litre powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the new Kwid features new Interior and Exterior colour options with white accents in the Climber range. Launched in 2015, the Renault Kwid has been bought by 4 lakh customers making it the most successful product from French carmaker in India.

The MY 2022 Kwid gets new RXL(O) variants on both 0.8L and 1.0L MT powertrains. The Climber range will offer customers an array of new colour options - Metal, Mustard & Ice cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone, along with new dual tone flex wheels.

The Renault Kwid gets first-in-class 8-inch touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Video Playback and Voice Recognition – which helps the driver control everything hands-free.

Others features include first-in-class reverse parking camera with guidelines that helps to park in the tight spots along with Electrically Adjustable ORVM. Renault KWID includes several active and passive safety features like dual front Airbags, ABS and EBD, Seat Belt Reminder, Overspeed Alert, Reverse Parking Sensors and Driver side Pyro & Pre-tensioner with Load Limiter which are standard across all variants.

In terms of performance, the KWID 800 cc Renault Kwid boasts fuel efficiency of 22.25 KM/L, the best in 0.8L segment, as per the ARAI Testing Certification. Renault Kwid goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Datsun Go.

