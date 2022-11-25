New Toyota Innova Hycross to unveil in India today: Design, features, specs and more

The new Toyota Innova Hycross will be making its debut in our market today. Being one of the most loved and celebrated MPVs in India, the buzz and anticipation around this one is quite high. While the Indian unveil takes place today, the MPV has already exercised the unveiling in Indonesia as Toyota Innova Zenix. The Toyota Innova has been in the market for two generations, and this will be the third-generation model for our market. With a potent ladder-frame chassis and bulletproof diesel engine, the Innova has ruled the roost. It is highly admired for its stupendous ride quality and no-nonsense diesel engine. Well, here’s all about the upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Design

Starting with measurements, the new Innova Hycross is 4,755 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,795 mm tall. The wheelbase now tapes at 2,850 mm. Resultantly, the new Innova is longer and wider than the outgoing model, and it also has a longer wheelbase. Aesthetically, it looks sharper than ever with a host of SUV-inspired elements. The new Toyota Innova Hycross uses a large hexagonal radiator grille on the front, along with slim LED headlamps. Over to the sides, black cladding runs across the length, while the glass area gives a more masculine appeal. The rear end is appealing too, with slim lights and a dual-tone bumper.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Interior

The dashboard layout is all-new for the new Innova Hycross. Unlike the rudimentary-looking cabin on the Innova Crysta, the Hycross takes a more modern and premium approach. The instrument is an all-digital and free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit that measures 10 inches. With a dual-tone black-brown theme, the interior has an upmarket ambience. Also, the MPV gets seats for seven or eight occupants, depending on variants. Also, lower variants will get an analogue instrument cluster with a smaller 4.2-inch MID, while the infotainment screen’s size gets reduced to 9 inches.

The feature list of the new Toyota Innova Hycross is fairly long. The MPV gets a large panoramic sunroof for the first time. Also, there is ambient lighting, faux wood finish, aluminium inserts and quilted leather seats to aid the cabin with a rich feel. Active safety net include lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Specs

Toyota is offering two powertrain options on the Innova Hycross in Indonesia - 2.0L hybrid and 2.0L non-hybrid. The former runs on the Atkinson cycle and develops 186 bhp, whereas the latter churns out 174 bhp of peak power. As of now, there’s no option for a manual gearbox on any variant. Although, the Indian market is likely to get one with the 2.0L NA petrol motor.

2023 Toyota Innova Hycross: Launch & price

Slated to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Kia Carens, the new-gen Innova is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh onwards. Also, in all likelihood, the price announcement for the MPV will happen at the 2023 Auto Expo.