New Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched - Price, Features, And Specifications

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Details: Triumph has introduced the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in India, priced at Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model boasts significant design and component upgrades, enhancing its sporty appeal. Sales begin this month, and buyers can also customize their motorcycles. Here’s what’s new with the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900.

The updated Speed Twin 900 features a slimmer and sportier design while retaining its classic styling. The rear section is now narrower, and minor adjustments make the riding posture more comfortable. The swing arm is made of aluminium, reducing its weight.

It also comes with a sculpted fuel tank in a refreshed color scheme, short fenders, a compact tail lamp, and blacked-out elements. The blacked-out components and black-wrapped stainless steel exhaust headers and upswept exhausts further enhance its minimalistic yet classic look.

The bike is equipped with USD forks, rear dual shocks, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, and four-piston calipers. It rides on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination. It offers a round digital instrument cluster with a TFT screen. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity as part of the update.

The Speed Twin 900 is powered by a 900cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree firing order. It produces 64bhp and 80Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle offers two riding modes — Road and Rain.

In India, the Speed Twin 900’s closest rival is the Kawasaki Z900 RS, priced at Rs 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom), nearly double its cost.