Nita Ambani has recently added a Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB luxury sedan in her exclusive collection. This striking Rose Quartz shade vehicle addition to the Ambani family's impressive collection of cars has sparked admiration and curiosity on social media, particularly because of the color. Mukesh Ambani has amassed a fleet of over 168 cars alongside his family. This collection features a range of expensive and exotic vehicles, showcasing their penchant for luxury and style.

Rose Quartz Rolls Royce

The Rose Quartz shade of Neeta Ambani's Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is seldom seen on automobiles. The attention to detail extends to the interior, where Orchid Velvet complements the exterior's understated yet classy appeal.

Rolls Royce offers extensive customization options, allowing buyers to tailor their vehicles to their preferences. While the standard Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB is priced at Rs. 12 crore, additional customizations like Nita Ambani's Rose Quartz exterior and Orchid Velvet interior contribute to a higher cost. The exact price of her customized Rolls Royce remains undisclosed, adding an element of exclusivity to this luxurious acquisition.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB luxury sedan is equipped with a potent 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, generating 571 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Paired with an automatic gearbox powering the rear wheels, it delivers an opulent driving experience characteristic of the Rolls-Royce brand.