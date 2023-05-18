Nitin Gadkari Inspects Dwarka Expressway, Says Will Be Ready In 3-4 Months: Watch Video

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, during his inspection on Thursday announced that Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months. The construction work of the Haryana section (18.9 km) of the 29-km-long Dwarka Expressway from Shivmurti near IGI Airport through Dwarka near the Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram has reached the final stage. Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-48 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. This will be the country's first elevated urban expressway. The expressway has been constructed by dividing it into four parts, in which 10.01 km area has been kept in two areas in the Delhi region and 18.9 km area in Haryana region has also been kept in two areas.

The construction work in the Haryana region has been completed by up to 99 per cent. The expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore as part of Delhi`s decongestion plan. Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated toll system and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS). It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.

Nitin Gadkari revealed in his tweets, “60% work of the 5.9 km long Shiv Murti to Bijwasan section of Mahipalpur's Mahipalpur has been completed at a cost of Rs 2,507 crore in Dwarka Expressway being built in four packages in Delhi. Also, roughly 82% work on the section from 4.2 km long Bijwasan ROB to Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 2068 crore has been completed. 93% work on 10.2 km stretch from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB at Gurugram at a cost of Rs 2228 cr and 8.7 km from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula (Cloverleaf Interchange) at a cost of Rs 1859 cr completed 99% work of the section has been completed.”

He further revealed that the road network of this expressway is of four levels. Flyover is being constructed over tunnels. Alongside, a 3-lane service road is being constructed on both sides of the expressway. The country's widest 8-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length is being built on this expressway in Delhi. This will improve the connectivity of the people of Haryana and West Delhi to Indira Gandhi International Airport.