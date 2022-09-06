Former Tata Sons' Chairman Cyrus Mistry's death has created a lot of concerns related to road safety measure in India. To prevent any further road mishaps the government is planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stated. Currently, it is mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to provide seat belt reminders only for front-seat passengers. With this step, the government expects the life-taking road accidents to decrease by a huge number and people will get more cautious as now traffic police will impose heavy challan.

"Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a Business Standard programme to celebrate India@75.

Although not wearing a seat belt by passengers sitting in the rear seats attracts a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 138 (3) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), most people are either unaware of this mandatory rule or just ignore them.

Also read: Road Safety: These lesser known traffic rules can save your LIFE and Challan

Even traffic policemen seldom fine passengers sitting on rear seats for not wearing seat belts. According to a recent road ministry report, the number of persons killed and injured due to not wearing a seat belt during 2020 stood at 15,146 and 39,102, respectively.



(With inputs from PTI)