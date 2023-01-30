Nitin Gadkari Shares Scenic View of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: See Pics

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari, has shared scenic views of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The Cabinet Minister shared the pictures of the 118-km long highway clicked from a Drone, on his Twitter handle, giving credit to Droneman. The expressway is expected to be inaugurated by February 2023 end. The 10-lane highway is being built at a cost of Rs 4,473 crore and is part of the bigger Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is expected to be inaugurated by January 2024.

Nitin Gadkari recently did an aerial inspection of the expressway and said the road will reduce the travel time from current 3 hours minimum to 1.5 hours only. "After the completion, the travel time between the two cities would be 90 minutes," he said. Gadkari further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President Droupadi Murmu would be invited for the inauguration.

"This expressway will ensure development of tourism in Mysuru, Srirangapatna and it will also help the IT industry," he said. He further stated that Karnataka is an important state and decongestion of traffic in Bengaluru will be considered. Introduction of a double-decker sky bus with a capacity of 200 people will also be considered.

"Chennai and Bengaluru are the most important metro cities of the country. The expressway reduces the distance by 38 km and reduces the travel time from five hours to 2.15 hours. It will also reduce logistic cost by four to six per cent. We are also considering a forest underpass in the Bannerghatta forest area. If there is thick forest, then we will realign the route," he said.

"The presentation has already been done and I have also held discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai," the Union Minister said.

With PTI inputs