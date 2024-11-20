No More Budget Option: Citroen C5 Aircross Now Starts At Rs 39.99 Lakh – Here’s Why!

Citroen C5 Aircross Details: The Citroen C5 Aircross, the French automaker’s debut model in India, has received significant updates since its arrival in 2021. Offered in two trims - Feel and Shine - the entry-level Feel variant, priced at Rs 36.91 lakh, has now been discontinued. The lineup now consists solely of the top-spec Shine trim, available at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

With its midlife update, the C5 Aircross sports a refreshed front fascia. It now features wrap-around headlamps with dual LED DRLs, a redesigned front bumper, a larger faux silver skid plate, and a slimmer central air intake.

The updates extend to the rear, with redesigned taillamps featuring rectangular elements and a darkened finish. Additionally, the SUV rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels and is available in Pearl Nera Black, Pearl White, Eclipse Blue, and Cumulus Grey colors. It also offers dual-tone color options.

The Shine trim is equipped with an extensive feature set, including LED projector headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free electric tailgate, and dual-zone climate control. It also boasts a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 6-speaker audio system.

Additional features include an air purifier, keyless entry, cruise control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 177hp and 400Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission, the SUV offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl.