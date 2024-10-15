Noida International Airport Completes Calibration Of Instrument Landing System

Noida International Airport's Latest Updates: The Noida International Airport, which aims to start operations in April next year, has successfully completed the calibration of the instrument landing system and precision approach path indicator. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions.

The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a system of lights positioned beside the runway to provide visual indication to pilots regarding their correct descent angle during the final approach.

"A Beech King Air 360ER from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) began the calibration process on Thursday, 10th October, with the process concluding on 14th October 2024," a release said on Tuesday.

The calibration, carried out by AAI with support from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), represents a crucial milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness, it added.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the airport. The foundation stone for the project was laid in November 2021.

The airport, which aims to start commercial operations in April 2025, is expected to submit the application for aerodrome licence in December after completing the validation flights.

In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.