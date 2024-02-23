Noida Police Crack Down On Reckless Range Rover Cash Showering Incident: Watch

In a startling incident that captured widespread attention on social media, a video surfaced showing a man showering cash from a luxury Range Rover onto the road. However, swift action by the Noida Traffic Police has brought accountability to the forefront, issuing a hefty challan against the vehicle for numerous violations.

E-Challan On Range Rover

The incident, which occurred on February 21, prompted an immediate response from the Noida Traffic Police after the video went viral. Recognizing the severity of the violations depicted in the video, the authorities swiftly took action, issuing a challan for over five violations, including dangerous driving, tinted glass, and failure to use a seat belt.

A statement issued by the Noida Traffic Police, along with a picture of the challan, was shared on X platform(Formerly Twitter). The caption, after translation, stated, "Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs21,000) as per rules. Traffic Helpline No.- 9971009001."

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 21000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/Mi37WrF6uX — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) February 22, 2024

This proactive response highlights the commitment of the Noida Police to uphold traffic regulations and ensure road safety. By swiftly issuing the challan under The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the authorities have sent a clear message that reckless behavior on the roads will not be tolerated.

The inclusion of the traffic helpline number emphasizes the accessibility of support services for citizens to report violations and contribute to the enforcement of traffic regulations.

As incidents of reckless driving and flaunting of traffic rules continue to pose threats to road safety, the swift and decisive action taken by the Noida Traffic Police sets a commendable example for other law enforcement agencies. It reinforces the principle that adherence to traffic rules is paramount for the well-being of all road users.