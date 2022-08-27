Noida traffic update: Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway everyday but something like never before took place on August 26. A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway here caved in, prompting officials to launch repair work on it. According to police officials, there was traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday (August 26) but the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday. The pictures of the long chunk of road which caved in has surfaced widely on social media platforms leaving netizens shocked. "Uttar Pradesh | The Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Sector 96 witnessed slow traffic movement yesterday (August 26), after a 12-15 ft long chunk of the road caved," read the tweet of ANI.

“The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moved from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official said.

A traffic police official said on Saturday morning that “The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it.”

