Noida Twin Tower demolition: Check roads to avoid, traffic diversions today

The Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished today, before the demolition, the traffic preparation by Noida Police is in full swing. Residents of the NCR must be aware that there will be a traffic detour and that the police have issued an advisory about diversion and closed routes in Noida. Today (August 28, Sunday), roughly 600 police officers, including traffic authorities, would be deployed for law and order duty, while the roads leading to the Noida twin towers will remain detoured. According to a Supreme Court ruling that concluded the twin towers were erected outside of standards, they will be destroyed at 2:30 pm on August 28.

List of completely closed routes in Noida on August 28:

Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha.

Double road and service road from Eldico Chowk to Sector 108.

Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk.

Faridabad flyover from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132.

Faridabad flyover from Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway route diversion:

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71.

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to the elevated road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Elevated Road via Sector 60, Sector 71.

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida / Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before the Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gezha Tiraha, Phase-2.

Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to the traffic going towards Noida/Delhi. Above Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.