NewsAuto
NOIDA

Noida Twin Tower demolition: Check roads to avoid, traffic diversions today

Noida traffic update: Due to the twin tower demolition in Noida, traffic police have issued an advisory regarding closed routes and diversion for today (August 28, Sunday).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The twin towers are set to be demolished at 2.30 pm today
  • The demolition will take place in pursuance of a Supreme Court order
  • Police officials said they have issued traffic advisory

Trending Photos

Noida Twin Tower demolition: Check roads to avoid, traffic diversions today

The Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished today, before the demolition, the traffic preparation by Noida Police is in full swing. Residents of the NCR must be aware that there will be a traffic detour and that the police have issued an advisory about diversion and closed routes in Noida. Today (August 28, Sunday), roughly 600 police officers, including traffic authorities, would be deployed for law and order duty, while the roads leading to the Noida twin towers will remain detoured. According to a Supreme Court ruling that concluded the twin towers were erected outside of standards, they will be destroyed at 2:30 pm on August 28.

List of completely closed routes in Noida on August 28:

Route from ATS Tiraha to Gejha Fruit / Vegetable Market Tiraha. 

Double road and service road from Eldico Chowk to Sector 108.  

Double route from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk.

Faridabad flyover from Shramik Kunj Chowk to Sector 132. 

Faridabad flyover from Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway route diversion:

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71. 

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to the elevated road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Elevated Road via Sector 60, Sector 71.

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida / Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before the Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gezha Tiraha, Phase-2. 

Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.

Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to the traffic going towards Noida/Delhi. Above Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Zero Point towards Pari Chowk. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk. 

Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.

Live Tv

NoidaDelhi NCRTwin Tower demolitionNoida traffic updatetwin tower noida demolitionsupertech twin towers NoidaSupertech NoidaSupertech twin towertwin tower noida caseNoida newstwin tower noida newsSupertech Limited

Trending news

DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022