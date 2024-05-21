Now Get Mahindra Thar In New Deep Forest Green Colour Option; Check Features And Other Details



Mahindra has given its popular Thar off-roader a fresh update with the introduction of a new Deep Forest green paint option. This new colour choice is available across both the AX (O) and LX trims of the Thar, adding to the existing palette that includes Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, and Desert Fury (exclusive to the special Earth Edition). The Deep Forest shade is already a feature on other Mahindra models like the Scorpio N and the recently launched XUV 3XO.

With the addition of Deep Forest, the Thar now boasts six striking colour options. The Thar's colour palette has evolved since its launch in 2020, with Mahindra continuously updating and refining the choices available to customers.

Features

Despite the new colour, the Thar's feature set remains consistent. It includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, a 6-speaker sound system, cruise control, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Safety features are comprehensive, with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic stability programme (ESP), and rear parking sensors.

Engine Options

The Mahindra Thar offers three engine choices. The first is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 152 PS and 300 Nm of torque. The second option is a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 132 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) model features a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 118 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbo-petrol unit for the RWD model is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Pricing and Competition

The Mahindra Thar is available in two primary variants – AX (O) and LX – with prices ranging from Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the off-roader segment. Additionally, it stands against similarly priced monocoque compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.