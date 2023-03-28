OBD2 Compliant 2023 Honda Activa125 Launched In India Priced At Rs 78,920

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new OBD2 compliant 2023 Activa125 scooter in India at a starting price of Rs 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Activa125 will be available in four variants (Smart, Disc, Drum Alloy and Drum) and 5 colour options (Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White & Mid Night Blue Metallic). The top-spec H-Smart variant is priced at Rs 88,093 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Disc and Drum Alloy variants are priced at Rs 86,093 and Rs 82,588 respectively.

The Honda Activa125 now gets a OBD2 compliant 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). The Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology acts as a performance accelerator to the engine and optimizes the energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimizing friction with a silent start & smooth eco-friendly engine.

It gets an integrated Honda ACG Starter, Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), Tumble Flow, and Friction Reduction, optimizing the weight resulting in improved fuel efficiency. The new Activa125 has also gets the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer and 3-step adjustable rear suspension.

The new Honda Activa125 comes with Fuel Efficient tubeless tyres which are developed by Honda with a Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor and prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged enabling a convenient and carefree ride.

The Honda Activa125 is equipped with Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster which provides additional information like Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator and Service Due Indicator with and other fuel efficiency related information.

It also gets the Honda Smart Key, which is introduced in the new Activa125. The Honda Smart Key System gets features like Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, Smart Safe to make it a unique offering for scooter buyers in India.

It also comes equipped with a Two Lid Fuel Opening System with 18-litre storage space, while the H-Smart variant comes with a Lock Mod which facilitates 5 in 1 function (lock handle, ignition OFF, fuel lid open, seat open & ignition ON) without the need to insert physical key.

Introducing the new 2023 Activa125, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are glad to introduce the OBD2 compliant 2023 Activa125 now with H-Smart variant. With this new model, we have leveraged the latest technology to ensure that our customers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free ride while meeting the latest norms. At HMSI, we remain committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that enhance the lives of our customers.”