Overspeeding Alert! Bengaluru Traffic Police Installs 8 AI-Powered Speed Trap Cameras On Airport Road

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has taken a significant step to enhance road safety on the International Airport road by installing eight AI-powered speed trap cameras. These cameras, equipped with advanced technology, are designed to automatically track overspeeding vehicles and issue fines to ensure adherence to speed limits.

In response to the escalating number of road traffic accidents on the Kempegowda International Airport Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has strategically placed eight AI-powered speed trap cameras along the Ballari Road's elevated corridor. This move aims to curb overspeeding violations, especially on a stretch where motorists often exceed the permissible speed limit of 80 kmph.

The newly installed speed trap cameras utilise AI algorithms to detect vehicles that surpass the speed limit. Once a violation is detected, these cameras automatically issue fines. According to official records, around 9 percent of accidents in Bengaluru are reported on this particular stretch, making it one of the city's most accident-prone areas.

Bengaluru Traffic Police, in collaboration with local authorities, has established clear penalty structures for overspeeding violations. As per official documents, the fine for reckless or dangerous driving by two-wheelers is Rs. 1000, while overspeeding incurs a penalty of Rs. 2000.