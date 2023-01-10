Owner intentionally rams Tata Punch into WALL to claim insurance: Watch it here

Tata Punch is a safe car with a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating. Even in some scary accidents, the Punch has shown its talent of keeping passengers safe. Thus, it becomes tough for owners to take insurance claims it seems. Why are we saying so? Well, a Tata Punch owner was caught as he was intentionally ramming his car into a wall and board to damage and claim repairs from the insurance company. After all, with zero depreciation policies coming into effect, it has become much easier for owners to claim repairs on insurance policies. This owner, however, was captured while damaging the car.

The video was shared on YouTube by Prateek Singh. In the video, the host reveals that the car was damaged, because insurance company officials asked the man to first damage the car to a larger extent and only then a claim can be filed. The officials were trying to evade the cost of repairs because the damage was apparently very small. On the other hand, Punch owner took the statement seriously and rammed the car into a wall to damage it. Not a practice, we entertain or promote.

Tata Punch Safety

Talking of the Tata Punch’s safety, the micro SUV gets a host of safety features as standard, namely dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat mounts, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, high-speed alerts, seat belt alarm and more. Higher variants of the Punch also get impact-sensing door lock, anti-stall feature, passive entry, and rear parking camera.

Tata Punch Specs

The Punch is powered by a 1.2L, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol motor, which is designed to put out a peak power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of max torque. It is available with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Also, there are two driving modes on offer - Eco and City. Taking of prices, the Punch starts from Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom.