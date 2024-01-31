Petrol, Diesel Prices Revised: Check City-Wise Rates For January 31

Every day at 6 A.M, Oil marketing companies (OMCs) unveil the latest petrol and diesel prices, irrespective of whether they witness fluctuations or remain stable. This regular disclosure directly responds to the ever-changing global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates, guiding OMCs in adjusting prices to align with the dynamic market conditions. Let’s take a look at today’s fuel prices in different cities in India.

Fuel Prices In Delhi

As of January 31, the price of petrol in the national capital, Delhi, stands at Rs 96.72 per litre. Simultaneously, diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre in the city. These figures underscore the meticulous adjustments made by OMCs to ensure that fuel prices accurately reflect the ongoing shifts in the international oil market and currency valuations.

Fuel Prices In Mumbai

Mumbai, a metropolis known for its higher fuel prices, sees petrol surpassing the Rs 100 mark at Rs 106.31 per litre as of January 31. Diesel in Mumbai is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. This persistent trend emphasizes the challenges faced by consumers in major urban centers as they contend with the economic implications of escalating fuel costs.

The daily pricing updates serve as a barometer for consumers, businesses, and policymakers alike, offering insights into the intricate relationship between global economic factors and local fuel expenditures. As citizens check the latest rates in their respective cities each day, the fuel price announcements become integral information influencing daily routines and financial planning.

City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices On January 31: