Planning To Buy A 7-Seater Car? Check Out These 4 Upcoming SUVs

As the demand for spacious and family-friendly vehicles continues to rise, several automakers are set to launch new and updated 7-seater models. Here's a look at four highly anticipated 7-seater family cars expected to hit the market in the coming months.

New-Gen Toyota Fortuner

The all-new Toyota Fortuner is anticipated for a generational change with a global debut expected by the end of 2024 and a market launch in early 2025. Built on the TNGA-F platform, the new Fortuner is expected to support both ICE and hybrid powertrains. The hybrid variant might feature a 2.8L diesel engine combined with a 48V electric motor generator, producing a combined output of 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The SUV is speculated to offer RWD and 4X4 drivetrain options and will be equipped with ADAS tech, a vehicle stability control system, and a hydraulic steering system.

Jeep Meridian Facelift

Jeep's Meridian facelift is expected to debut by the end of this year with subtle cosmetic updates. It is expected to include a revised front grille and bumper, featuring new silver accents around the fog lamp housing and an ADAS radar module within the central air intake. Interior changes will likely be limited to new upholstery and trim. The updated Meridian is anticipated retain features like a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to continue with the 170bhp, 2.0L diesel engine, available with both 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Hyundai Alcazar is set to receive a facelift by September or October 2024. The refreshed model is expected to sport a redesigned front fascia featuring a Creta-inspired grille and new LED headlamps with a split pattern. The addition of a front radar suggests the inclusion of an ADAS suite, enhancing its safety features. Inside, the Alcazar facelift is expected to adopt a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a matching instrument console. It is anticipated that the company will continue to offer 6 and 7-seat configurations, powered by the existing 1.5L turbo petrol (160bhp/253Nm) and 1.5L diesel (116bhp/250Nm) engines.

New-Gen Kia Carnival

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival is expected to launch in India during the 2024 festive season. This new model is expevcted to come with an upright nose with a redesigned grille, vertically placed headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, and a subtly revised bumper. Inside, the Carnival is expected to boast a minimalistic design with dual 12.3-inch displays, revised AC and audio controls, front and rear dash cameras, a rotary drive selector, and a digital rearview mirror. It is expected to use the existing 201bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission.