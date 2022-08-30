Planning to buy Automatic car? DCT, AMT, CVT, AT - Which one is the best?

The Indian automotive market has grown over the years in terms of sales volume and technological advancements. The new-age audience is moving away from manual gearbox-equipped cars and this shift has resulted in an increase in the sales of automatic cars over the years. Subsequently, carmakers are now offering different types of automatic gearbox options to win the competition. While the CVT units are still present in the market, AMT made its entry as a more affordable substitute. Also, the advanced dual-clutch automatic transmissions have now filtered down to affordable cars. With too many choices at their disposal, buyers are often confused about which one fits their bill. To evade the puzzlement, continue reading to understand which automatic gearbox is best for you.

Best automatic gearbox - AMT

As the name implies, an AMT's main role is to automate manual transmissions, which relieves the driver of having to engage the clutch and use a stick to shift gears. The AMT unit works via actuators which operate the clutch and the gearbox as per the programmed RPM levels. Since the AMTs work much like the manual gearbox, they are the most efficient and cost-effective automatic gearboxes currently available.

Also, modern iterations come with manual mode as well, which lets the driver take over the control manually when required. Hence, the AMT unit is designed for those looking for convenience with affordability. Talking of examples, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios are available with the AMT units

Best automatic gearbox - DCT

A dual-clutch gearbox eliminates the need for a clutch pedal by using two clutches that are managed by an intricate network of hydraulics and electronics. In a DCT, as opposed to an automated gearbox, the clutches work independently. The odd-numbered gears are controlled by one clutch, and the even-numbered gears by the other. This configuration enables the automobile to change gears without stopping the power transfer from the engine to the gearbox, as would happen, for instance, with a manual transmission while switching between the accelerator and clutch pedals.

As a result, dual-clutch transmissions offer the fastest gear shifts in comparison to other transmissions. For someone who craves performance, DCT is the perfect automatic transmission. Models like the Volkswagen Virtus, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Creta are available with a DCT box.

Best automatic transmission - CVT

The CVT is an automated gearbox that runs a steel belt between two pulleys. The diameter of the drive pulley, which transmits torque from the engine, and the driven pulley, which transmits torque to the wheels, are concurrently adjusted by the CVT to continually modify its gear ratios. The CVT is considered to be the smoothest automatic transmission as it offers no shift shock and provides smooth driving by altering gear ratios without steps.

Well, the CVT is a perfect fit for those who want a super-smooth drive. However, it isn’t the most frugal of the lot as the revs generally remain high throughout the drive. In the modern world, carmakers have moved away from CVT units, however, Honda City and Honda Amaze are still available with this type of automatic transmission.

Best automatic transmission - AT

The term automatic transmission is used for torque converter automatic transmission, which uses a fluid coupling. Since the power transmission in this type of gearbox happens without a mechanical linkage, the operation is smooth for the most part. Furthermore, ATs have been in the existence for a long, therefore they are pretty reliable.

However, the only drawback of a torque converter automatic gearbox is its weight. They are bulky in nature and hence affect the performance to some extent. The Tata Harrier, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Creta use 6-speed AT units in their automatic guises.