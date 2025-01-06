Planning To Buy Hyundai Creta Electric? Check Out Range, Variants And Features

Hyundai Creta Electric: Hyundai has unveiled its first mass-market electric SUV, the Creta EV, through official videos and pictures. The SUV will make its public debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Show, starting on January 17th in New Delhi, where its prices will also be announced. The Creta EV will come in four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence, with 8 monotone, 2 dual-tone, and 3 matte color options.

Hyundai Creta EV: Range And Battery Specs

The Creta EV will offer two battery options: a 42kWh battery with a claimed ARAI range of 390km and a 51.4kWh battery with a claimed range of 473km. While the long-range variant delivers 169 bhp and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, the smaller-battery version produces 133 bhp. The SUV will offer three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The EV also features i-Pedal technology for single-pedal driving.

Hyundai Creta EV: Charging Time

According to the carmaker, it charges from 10% to 80% in 58 minutes using a DC Fast Charger, and takes 4 hours to get fully charged from an 11kW AC wall box charger.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design

The design of the Creta EV is almost similar to its ICE counterpart but with some EV-specific changes, such as a closed-off grille, revised bumpers with pixel-like details, a charging port on the front, and aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Interior & Features

The interior closely matches the ICE Creta but with some updates. It retains the same dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the infotainment and instrument functions. It features a new steering wheel, borrowed from the globally sold Kona EV. The center console design has also been revised for a fresh look.

It will get dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, connected car tech, ambient lighting, V2L (Vehicle to Load) technology, 360-degree cameras, Hyundai’s digital key, and an ADAS suite.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Price Expectations

The Hyundai Creta EV will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti e-Vitara, and Mahindra XUV e9. Prices are expected to range between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).