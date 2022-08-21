Planning to get a driving licence? Here are step-by-step guide to apply easily

In India, it is mandatory for anyone driving a vehicle to have a driving licence for the vehicle they are operating. However, to obtain a driving license, one must to go through a process to apply for the licence and later get one after due diligence. If a person wants to get a driver's licence, he must first obtain a learning driving licence. Only after obtaining a learner's licence may a permanent driving licence can be obtained. To help you with the process of getting a licence, we will guide you through the procedure of obtaining a Learning Driving License.

It is possible to make it both online and offline. We will show you how to acquire a learning driving licence online so that you may receive a licence from the comfort of your own home. It is worth mentioning that in certain states, the full procedure of obtaining a learner's permit may be accomplished online, whilst in others, this option is not yet accessible. In some states, after the completion of the online process, one has to go to the RTO for the test.

How to apply for Driving License online?

First of all go to https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ .

Go to Online Services and click on Driving License Related Services and then, select your state.

Here select the option of Learner's License Application.

Read the guidelines carefully and fill your personal details accordingly.

Also read: Anand Mahindra is convinced ‘India will be leader in electric vehicles’; Here's why

Here you will also be asked for a mobile number and Aadhaar number.

Fill the application form for Learner's License and upload the required documents.

Select the date for the test and make the payment.

If your state's learner's licence application is entirely online, you must pick the Aadhaar authentication option while applying. You will not need to go to RTO with this. In Uttar Pradesh, a learner's licence can be obtained without visiting an RTO. This test is also given online. Delhi is also embarking on a faceless procedure for this, in which individuals will not need to visit the RTO and would be able to obtain their licence while sitting at home.