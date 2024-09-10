PM Modi Asks Automakers To Work On Greener And Cleaner Mobility, Says Industry Will Drive Economic Growth

Greener and Cleaner Mobility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a written address to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) emphasized the need for the Automobile sector to set an example for others to follow. PM Modi said the automotive industry will drive even higher economic growth and in turn, thrive on demand growth.

At the 64th Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) today, the industry focused on "Sustainable Mobility Journey towards Viksit Bharat" wherein prominent leaders and policymakers discussed the pivotal role of sustainable mobility in achieving Viksit Bharat goals by 2047.

In his special message, Prime Minister Modi said, "The road ahead demands that our progress is rapid while also being sustainable. Working on greener and cleaner mobility is a vital step in this direction".

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who was chief guest at the event highlighted the Government's initiatives and vision for sustainable transportation, stating, "The automobile industry plays a pivotal role in realizing the Prime Minister's vision of transforming India into a 5 trillion-dollar economy and elevating it to the third largest economy globally. Our ambition is to extend it as the number one auto manufacturing industry worldwide. As we target a carbon-neutral status by 2070, innovation and sustainable practices in the auto sector are crucial."

H D Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, spoke on the critical importance of industrial growth aligned with sustainability goals. He said, "Enhanced by our Prime Minister's sustainability pledges in Glasgow and robust Make in India initiatives, we are aggressively promoting electric mobility. Government policies are geared to fuel this transition, fostering a conducive environment for industry growth and sustainable development."

Vinod Aggarwal, President of SIAM and Managing Director and CEO of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd., highlighted the automobile industry's role in driving sustainable mobility.

"The automobile industry is keeping pace and setting the standards for sustainable growth. Contributing 6.8 per cent to the GDP and witnessing an impressive 12.5 per cent growth last year alone, the industry's turnover has soared to Rs 20 lakh crore. As we look towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047', SIAM's commitment to decarbonisation and safety is steadfast. With initiatives like the FAME program fuelling a 90 per cent growth in EVs Passenger Vehicles, along with Ethanol and Gaseous fuels we are steering towards cleaner, greener mobility."

Shailesh Chandra, Vice President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., emphasized the need for a collective effort to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility.

He said, "The government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility and the constant support from the ministries have facilitated the industry's transitioning to sustainable mobility. We are fully aligned with the government's vision of ensuring sustainable, safe, and affordable transport solutions, and achieving net carbon-zero in future."

Rajesh Menon, Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), was also present during the session. He highlighted SIAM's various initiatives and commitment towards sustainable mobility.