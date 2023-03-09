PM Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway On March 12, Traffic Advisory Issued

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be visiting the state of Karnataka to inaugurate the newly-constructed, access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. In view of this exercise, Mandya district has made announcements of some traffic diversions for the day of the inauguration i.e. March 12. The Deputy Commissioner said in a press statement that traffic will be channelled to different routes on March 12, considering the PM’s visit. Alternate routes have been designed for all vehicles, to utilise between 6 AM to 6 PM. The vehicles going to Bengaluru from Mysuru via Mandya will have to use the Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru route.

On the other hand, traffic coming from Mysuru and going toward Tumkuru will be diverted to the Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur cross-Tumakuru route, skipping Mandya. Furthermore, those coming from Tumkuru towards Mysuru will have to avoid Mandya by using the Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru route.

Also, vehicles travelling to Mysuru and coming from Bengaluru are asked to use the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Bannur-Mysuru route. Those driving down from Bengaluru MM Hills will have to skip Maddur by using the Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills road.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A few days back, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, shared the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway,developed under the Bharatmala Project. Minister’s tweet reveals that the expressway is constructed at a total expenditure of Rs 8,478 crore. Furthermore, the expressway gets a 6-lane carriageway, and there are 2-lane service roads on either side. The 10-lane access-controlled expressway is roughly 120 kilometres long, and it is claimed to bring down the travel time between two cities to just 90 minutes.

The 118 Km long #Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway is featuring 6 main carriageway lanes and 2 service road lanes on either side, developed at a cost of ₹8478 Cr as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/WqKlyzmgdP — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 7, 2023

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari said, "Chennai and Bengaluru are the most important metro cities of the country. The expressway reduces the distance by 38 km and reduces the travel time from five hours to 2.15 hours. It will also reduce logistic costs by four to six per cent. We are also considering a forest underpass in the Bannerghatta forest area. If there is thick forest, then we will realign the route.” He further stated that Karnataka is an important state and decongestion of traffic in Bengaluru will be considered. The introduction of a double-decker sky bus with a capacity of 200 people will also be considered.