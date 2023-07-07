trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631966
PM Modi To Inaugurate Section Of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway Tomorrow: See Pics

PM Modi will undertake a tour of four states - Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan - from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8. Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from village Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore, said an official statement. According to the statement, this expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors. The statement added that the expressway will facilitate seamless transportation of goods and enhance tourism and economic development along its route.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's office, PM Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores. "PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8," the release further said.


Significantly, except for Uttar Pradesh, all states will go to polls later this year. In Chhattisgarh, PM will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 7500 crores in Raipur and lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects in Chhattisgarh. From Raiur, he will travel to Gorakhpur, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press.

The PM will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in UP.

On July 8, he will visit Warangal in Telangana where he will lay the foundation stone for several road and rail infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crores.From Warangal, he will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore.

