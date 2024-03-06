PM Modi Virtually Unveils New Stretch Of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and flags off the Namo Bharat train from the Muradnagar RRTS station. This virtual inauguration marked a significant milestone in the development of the transportation infrastructure in the National Capital Region.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

The newly inaugurated 17-kilometer extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching from Duhai to Modi Nagar North, holds great promise for enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut to under an hour. This extension includes three crucial stations: Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North, further enriching the accessibility and reach of the RRTS network.

The overall Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, spanning 82 kilometers, is envisioned to revolutionize regional transportation, offering swift and efficient transit options for commuters. With the recent extension beyond the operational priority section, the Namo Bharat services will now seamlessly cover a total of 34 kilometers, serving eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

The foundation stone for India's first RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in March 2019. Since then, the project has been progressing steadily, with passenger operations commencing in October 2023. Notably, during the inauguration, Modi also initiated the Namo Bharat RapidX train, connecting Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot, further augmenting the accessibility of the RRTS network.

According to a National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official, the expansion of the Namo Bharat train service along the newly added 17-kilometer stretch signifies a pivotal step in enhancing regional connectivity. This expansion is anticipated to facilitate more convenient and seamless commuting experiences for residents within the Delhi-Meerut corridor, thereby contributing to the overall development and prosperity of the region.