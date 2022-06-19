PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi today, on June 19. The 1.6-km-long Pragati Maidan tunnel will ease the traffic movement for commuters travelling to India Gate and other central Delhi areas from east Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. The area has been acting as a bottleneck for years now, stalling traffic movement between central Delhi and areas adjoining east Delhi. The tunnel is expected to bring huge respite to daily commuters working in Connaught Place, Chankyapuri, India Gate region of Delhi.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project on 19th June at 10:30 am, under Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. He will also address the gathering on the occasion: PMO pic.twitter.com/ZBYLNDGvev — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

The tunnel starts near the National Sports Complex of India (NSCI) at the Purana Qila Road and passes underneath the Pragati Maidan area merging with the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station, creating a direct access between the two areas without red light and traffic.

The tunnel and the five underpasses have been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely by the central government. The tunnel also gets murals showcasing the Indian culture, birds, and six seasons in different parts of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Also read: Agnipath protest update - Indian Railways cancels over 350 trains

The Pragati Maidan and adjoining area is known for many famous and iconic buildings attracting a lot of tourists as well as employees. The area consists of Bhairon Mandir, Ourana Quila, National Zoo, Supreme Court, India Gate, Museums among other important roads like the Mathura Road that carries heavy traffic.

Live TV