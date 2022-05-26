PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for 262 km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated several completed projects to the nation and laid the foundation stones for several new schemes. In his address, Chief Minister M K Stalin requested an increase in state funding and stated that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique in that it is based not only on economic parameters but also on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth.

On the occasion, Chief Minister M K Stalin said such infrastructure projects are essential for the growth of Tamil Nadu, and the state is already a pioneer in the country across several sectors. Stalin said Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory is unique as it is not only about economic growth but it's about all-inclusive growth driven by social justice and equality, which is the 'Dravidian model'. Emphasising cooperative federalism, Stalin demanded that the Central government enhance funding for Tamil Nadu projects.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of 6 projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore. The 262 km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would be built at over Rs 14,870 crore cost. It would pass through the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The four-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km, would be built at the cost of over Rs 5,850 crore, ensuring round the clock movement of cargo vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94 km long four lanes Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, at the cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 crore, respectively, would help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Chennai worth around Rs 1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

Quoting a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural, Union Minister L Murugan hailed Modi as a leader who has fulfilled his assurances ideally in sync with the promises made. The Tamil Nadu BJP gave a rousing reception to Modi, who is on his maiden visit to the state after the ruling DMK government assumed office in May 2021.

BJP supporters hailed Modi by raising slogans like 'Modi Ji Vaazhga' (Long live Modi), and DMK cadres welcomed Chief Minister M K Stalin by showering praise on him and raised slogans including 'Thanga Thalapathi Vaazhga' (Long live our commander with a golden heart).

With inputs from PTI