PM Narendra Modi Mumbai visit: Traffic Police issues advisory, check road diversions HERE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects in Mumbai today, on January 19, 2023, including Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7. In view of the prime minister's visit, a few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes, the traffic police said. The prime minister is scheduled to attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale commercial hub. He is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore during his visit.

Tomorrow, between 12pm to 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads including Western Express Highway in the Western Suburb shall be banned: Mumbai Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/htibWz4vjX — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Route diversions in Mumbai

A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the prime minister's visit. "The city traffic police have made elaborate arrangements in view of PM Modi's visit as traffic has been diverted on some routes, while some roads are shut temporarily," an official said.

An order issued by the traffic police said, "A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend PM Modi's programme on Thursday. Therefore, between 12.00 and 21.00 hours, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. However, ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction."

There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC family court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla.

There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. There shall be no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added.

There shall be 'No Parking' on any road in BKC premises. Vehicles from WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link going via BKC premises towards Kurla shall take a road to MMRDA junction and proceed via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway, the traffic police said.

The traffic police have put in place alternative route arrangements. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income Tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

Vehicles going to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC Premises shall take a U-turn from Valimiki Nagar and proceed via Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

"Vehicles proceeding through Eastern Express Highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector shall proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax junction-family court junction and then through MMRDA junction to their desired destination," an official added.

With PTI inputs