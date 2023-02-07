PM Narendra Modi Rolls Out 20 Per Cent Ethanol Blended Petrol in 11 States and UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out 20 per cent Ethanol blended Petrol at select petrol pumps in 11 states and Union Territories as part of a programme to increase use of biofuels. PM Modi, after launching 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, stated that the use of ethanol has been increased in petrol from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent and it is now progressing to 20 per cent. At first, 15 cities in the country will be covered and in the coming two years, 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol pumps will be expanded throughout the country.

The ethanol used for the composition of Flex Fuel is generally obtained from various plants, vegetables, and biological sources. For example, Jatropha oil is one of the most researched sources of biofuel in our country. Alongside, rice, corn, and other oils can also be used to obtain the ethanol of desired calorific value.

Authorities say that presently, 10 per cent ethanol is blended in petrol and it is aimed to double ethanol quantity by 2025. The country saved Rs 54,894 crore by reducing fuel import by 10 per cent. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India achieved blending of 10 per cent ethanol in petrol five months prior during June 2022, and now, 20 per cent ethanol blended petrol is delivered on pilot basis ahead of schedule.

Bio Fuel: Benefits

The Flex Fuel brings down the content of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, and other hazardous products obtained from the combustion of fuel. For example, the E20 blend brings down carbon monoxide emissions by close to 50 per cent in two-wheelers and around 30 per cent reduction in four-wheelers in comparison to E0.

Also, the blend further brings down the cost of fuel as a whole. Furthermore, the BTE (Brake Thermal Efficiency) is also increased with the use of biofuel. However, the biofuel application also increases the brake-specific fuel consumption.

Bio Fuel: Composition

Flex Fuel or biofuel is obtained by mixing pre-defined quantities of petrol and methanol/ethanol. There are various compositions used across the globe, namely E85, E80, E10, E20 and more. For reference, the E85 Flex Fuel comprises 15 per cent petrol by volume and 85 per cent biologically-obtained ethanol. In India, governing agencies earlier notified that a policy on the use of E80 biofuel will be introduced. In this composition, 80 per cent ethanol by volume will be used while blended with 20 per cent petrol by volume.

With IANS Inputs