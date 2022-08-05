Polaris RZR Pro R Sport ATV launched in India at Rs 59 lakh - Check Images

Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc., has launched its flagship ATV - Polaris RZR Pro R Sport in the Indian market today at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 59 lakh. In fact, the brand delivered the first example of the ATV on the launch day itself to Mr. Teja from Hyderabad. The vehicle was handed over to the product’s first-ever customer by Polaris Vijayawada dealership head, Mr. Prakash Rao. Talking of the Polaris RZR Pro R Sport, it is an off-road vehicle and is not road-legal. Often referred to as side by side, it is meant to be used on private properties or under off-road conditions.

The RZR Pro R Sport comes with a 4-stroke 225 HP engine that uses a 4-cylinder layout with a DOHC setup. The two-seater off-road vehicle is 74 inches wide and has a ground clearance of 16 inches, which makes it a capable vehicle to traverse treacherous terrains. Furthermore, the RZR Pro R Sport comes with three Pro Performance True driving modes - 2WD, 4WD, and 4WD Lock, offering enough traction all the time.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The launch of our flagship model RZR Pro R Sport further strengthens Polaris India’s commitment to the Indian market. We continue to expand our product offering in the country with quality and robust vehicles. RZR Pro R Sport is a mighty machine that takes off-roading to the next level.”

Mr. Ashish Kumar Singh, Head Sales – ORV, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., added, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new RZR Pro R Sport for India. Our first delivery today affirms the potential of the market and we are all geared up to serve the Indian market with our world-class off-road performance vehicle.”