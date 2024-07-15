Police Man Attempts Murder Over Payment Dispute At Petrol Pump; Arrested

Petrol Pump Fuel Dispute In Kannur (Kerala): A police driver has been booked for attempt to murder after he dashed into a petrol pump employee and drove with the man on the bonnet on being asked to pay for the fuel he filled, police said on Monday. The accused has been arrested and suspended from service, they said.

Kannur city police commissioner Ajith Kumar said various sections including attempt to murder were imposed against the accused and he was suspended from the service. The arrest of the accused was recorded on Monday, police added.

The employee, Anil, was attacked when the police driver allegedly tried to leave without paying the amount for the fuel on Sunday evening, police said. CCTV visuals of the man, clinging to the bonnet of the speeding car as it traveled along a busy highway for nearly one kilometer, went viral on social media platforms soon.

In the video, Anil can be seen having an argument with the accused, identified as K Santhosh Kumar. As the argument escalated, the driver suddenly accelerated the car, Anil attempted to stop the car, and the petrol pump employee was thrown onto the bonnet of the vehicle.

The car with the staff on the bonnet traveled and stopped after covering nearly a kilometer along the busy road. The incident happened on July 14 at NKBT petrol pump at Talap in Kannur. Anil, who suffered injuries to his hands, later lodged a complaint with the Town Police.

The incident has raised serious concerns about accountability and conduct within the police force.

(Inputs- PTI)